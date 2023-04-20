From The Dugout - April 21 Edition

Over here, fellow Tiger fans, over here in the dugout. Grab a seat and let’s dig into a couple things that have been hanging around my head for a while.
Something I’ve heard said, a lot of times over the years. Goes like this, “Sports aren’t important. Kids should focus on the academics. Sports are a distraction; they aren’t worth much.” They ask, “Why do people think sports are important?”
Well, here’s something they might want to consider.
Sports, and other student activities, like FFA, JROTC, HOSA and the like, teach kids things that go beyond the particular sport or activity. Far beyond.
In sports, and all the rest, kids learn vital life lessons to carry with them all their lives. Things like teamwork, self-discipline and sacrifice, they learn to work toward goals, and the hard work that’s needed to reap anything of value. Kids learn that the most satisfying things they can do are things that go beyond fun and play and short-term gain. They learn those things are not given to them. They learn that they are earned.
They learn another important lesson too. They learn how to win and how to lose. They learn to rejoice at winning and celebrate it, but also to be magnanimous in their victory. They learn to lose and to be dignified in that loss. They should always hate the taste that a loss leaves in their mouths, but also to accept it graciously and with their heads held high.
Recently the value of these lessons was brought into stark relief after the end of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championships. The winning team, LSU was invited to the White House. Almost immediately, the First Lady said that it would be nice to invite BOTH teams, the winners and the runners up to the White House. Perhaps done in a misplaced desire to include everyone and to make everyone feel good and all that “No Losers” garbage that floats around out there. Well, fortunately, the losing team, the Iowa State Women’s Basketball Team’s captain had learned the lessons talked about here. She said, in no uncertain terms… “NO.” She said that being invited to the White House was an honor reserved to the winners and they shouldn’t have to share that moment with anyone. She and her team had learned how to lose.
These are some of the lessons that sports can teach. Lessons we all need to embrace, kids and adults alike.
Okay, here’s part two.
I was looking at some photos of banners the other day. No, not the ones that hang from the rafters of the Den. Banners of sponsors of a couple tournaments and teams here in Tiger Town. In fact, look at those and look at sponsor lists and backers for FFA’s Donkey Basketball, and Grad Bash, to name just a couple of the most recent events. You know what you’ll see? Well, I’ll tell you what you’ll see.
First off, you see a LOT of names. There are names of businesses, organizations, agencies and individuals, lots of them. And Second, you see they are on a LOT of these lists, same names, same people giving time and time again to our students, their teams and activity groups and events.
All this speaks to a couple things. First off, how awesome the businesses and people are here in Tiger Town. They always step up. They hear about a need, are told of an event or a team or a program and they dig deep and give, money, time, skills and stuff. They give and give again.
So, it made me think about the other side of that equation and listen close, because this is really important. Students, teams and activity groups, and their families, and schools, teachers and staff and administrators. Look at these lists and remember the names. This applies whether you’re making team or group purchases, or buying concession stand supplies or just shopping for your families. When you need to buy something or are making a decision about where to shop or who to support or other key decisions, remember this. Remember who it is that steps up, every time, to be there for our kids. Now, you might save a few pennies somewhere else, but will you really? I don’t know about you, but it’s worth every single one of those pennies, and even more than a few dollars, for me to give my support to the ones who are always there for our kids. How about you? ‘Nuff said? Darn straight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.