Calling all Tigers. It’s that time again, time to get your spots physicals if you are planning on playing on a Tiger’s sports team in the coming school year. Some non-sports student activities also require a physical, so if you are not sure, check with the schools, your teacher/advisor or contact the school’s athletic director, Alicia Degase.
Don’t miss this chance, sponsored and provided by Ben Archer Health Center, as they have so generously done for many years. The FREE sports physicals will be done at the Hot Springs High School Gym, July 14-15, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Without having a sport’s physical, you cannot even practice with your team, once the official practice season begins, usually at least a couple weeks before the first games or matches of the season. Don’t miss this opportunity to have one done for free.
You can pick up a physical packet ahead of time at HSHS, TCMS or the school’s transportation offices. They will also be available at the HSHS Gym on the dates for the event. You will also need to have a parent or guardian with you when you come for your physical.
Every year, Ben Archer offers this tremendous service students> Every year there are Tigers who have to wait to work with their team’s because they put off getting their physical. Don’t be one of those.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.