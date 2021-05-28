The Four Originators the frontrunning T-or-C Middle School (TCMS) Innoventure team, one of five at the school, emerged victorious from the final round of competition. Congratulations to the winners of the final round of Innoventure. The 4 Originators win with their Preserving Package idea.
Innoventure is a year-long program and competition where middle school students form a company to devise a service or product, develop a business plan and follow through the entire process, from concept to marketing. It is part of a multidisciplinary initiative run through NMSU Arrowhead Center’s K-12 entrepreneurship education program and open to all middle schools in New Mexico and the El Paso, Texas area.
The director of NMSU Innoventure, Lydia Hammond, said "This has been a great year with new schools joining from around the state of New Mexico and Texas. Teams have worked to solve problems that have resulted from the current state of the world. They have invented new ways to communicate with innovative ways for people to connect, being more self-reliant, improving working from home and pivoting an existing business."
In a program built to encourage and support young student entrepreneurs in the creation, design, development and promotion of their own small business ideas. Students are helped to develop skills, from the technical and even manufacturing side of business, as well as financial and organizational skills necessary to create something of their own in the business world.
There were four rounds to the competition, with teams forming up at the beginning of the school year and carrying through to the end. At TCMS, the Innoventure program is under the direction of TCMS computers teacher, Isabel Garcia. Each of the teams under her direction performed very well throughout the course of competition. The five teams are: Team Demogorgon, made up of Vivi LaFont, Dessa LaFont, Bella Kalminson, Shiloh Cano and Grace Apodaca. The 3 Musketeers, comprised of Alex Gonzales, Micah Spears and Lizzy Jaramillo. Las Mexicanas, who are Renata Amezcua and Anya Baray) The Fantastic Four’s team members Janean Bailey, Cayden Diamond, Jameela Deseo and Elaina Mays. Finally, the recognized champions, The Four Originators, Cole Segura, Ethan Fetty, Owen Bobelu and Ashton Garcia.
Throughout each round of this year’s Innoventure, the TCMS teams have been represented at the highest level and improved consistently through the year, as evidenced by the placings at each round.
Round 1: Four Originators and Demogorgons won.
Round 2: Las Mexicanas won.
Round 3: Las Mexicanas won.
Round 4: Four Originators won.
Congratulations to The Four Originators and all the TCMS Innoventure teams in what they achieved through the year. We hope this is a program that will continue and look forward to seeing what these young entrepreneurs accomplish as they go forward, through high school and on into their own futures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.