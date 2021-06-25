There were four Tigers who earned qualification to the Golf State Championship Tournament. With two competing in the boys’ division, and two in the girls’ division, individual entry, the Los Altos Golf Course in Albuquerque, who played host, saw Joaquin Guaderrama, Hannah Hawkins, Ezra Talavera and Logan Woods on the links competing as state championship qualifiers. Team coaches Rick Artman and Kim Artman took the team up a day ahead to be rested and ready for the 8:00 a.m. tee time. Still, they were battling the heat as well as the difficulty of the holes in the 100-degree late June weather.
Like so much this year, the state championships were structured a little differently than they normally are this year. Entry was limited to the top teams in each district, both boys and girls, and the top two individuals in each district, in boys’ and girls’ divisions, who were not part of a team already gaining entry. The boys’ team was edged out at the District 3 tournament, held in Socorro a week before state, and only three of the Tiger girls competed there, or they would have gained entry as a team. As it was these four Tigers earned qualification to compete through the level of their individual performance.
At state, battling against the best that New Mexico high school golf had to offer, our Tigers performed well. Joaquin Guaderrama, an eighth-grade entry from T-or-C Middle School, shot a 107, freshman Ezra Talavera finished with a 113. On the girl’s side, Logan Woods, a Hot Springs High sophomore and the oldest on the team, scored 99. Newcomer Hannah Hawkins, a freshman, shot a 123 in her first year playing competitive golf, joining the team halfway through the season.
Out of a field of 40 boys from across the state who qualified individually, the top score was 75 and low was 162. Among 35 girls competing individually, top score was 74 and low was 131. The Tigers finished in mid-pack, a very respectable result for a team so young. These Tiger athletes have been out on the links, at the T-or-C Municipal Golf Course, and Sierra del Rio Golf Course all spring and summer, working to improve their skills, and golf IQ. They are actively recruiting, looking for some upcoming Tigers willing to put in the work and be a part of a team with a core who have been there and done that.
As these Tigers of the fairways work to improve, we look forward to seeing them out on the courses here, and also to see how they fare when the new season tees off the first of March.
