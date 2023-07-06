Tiger Football has scheduled a mini camp with children of ages 6-14 encouraged to attend. Camp is free of charge and will be held 6-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in July, starting July 11 in Tiger Stadium at Hot Springs High School. If you have a young Tiger interested in playing flag football this fall, this would be a great opportunity to be ready for that action. Plans are still ongoing to expand the Young American Football League here in Sierra County to include the younger age brackets, along with the seventh and eighth grade team that competed earlier this year. Any young Tigers who will be in middle school in the coming school year and want to be on the TCMS Tiger football team, they too are urged to attend this camp.
• “ALL IN, WE WIN!” Hot Springs High Football is putting out the call for all incoming high school students, freshmen through seniors, who are interested in playing football for the 2023 season. Practices will start Monday, July 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.