Our varsity Tiger football team is in full swing now, hitting the weight room, running drills out on the field at Tiger Stadium and hitting the road for 7-on-7 action. They are pushing hard under the guidance of assistant coaches Jason Garcia, Mateo Brown and Anthony Flores, with additional adult volunteer help as well. They are working to be ready, but still lacking a head coach to be at the helm, steering the ship.
The team went to a 7-on-7 scrimmage last weekend in Socorro and are headed over for another one at Silver City on Saturday, June 17. Though numbers for the scrimmages could be better, there are between a dozen and 24 Tigers working it, preparing to hit the field on opening night, ready to perform with a high level of competitive energy and skill. Summer jobs, family obligations and other responsibilities always make the summer work with Tiger teams a challenge, but there is an enthusiasm and team spirit among those regulars in the weight room and on the field that should pay dividends on August 18, when the season kicks off in Tiger Stadium.
