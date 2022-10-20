The Hot Springs High Tigers opened District competition at home in Tiger Stadium, taking on the Cobre High Indians, October 14. Though the game ended in a 31-16 loss for the Tigers, it was up for grabs until late in the fourth quarter, with the Tigers providing plenty of excitement along with both team and individual gridiron heroics. It was the first of three district games, the final three games of the season and the only one played out in Tiger Stadium this year.
Winning the toss and electing to defer to the second half, the Tigers Daniel Montoya kicked off, filling in for this game, for Tiger’s kickoff and punting ace, as well as wide receiver and all-round defensive force, Ethan Flores.
The visiting Cobre squad was able to put together a successful drive and scored on the possession. When it came to their kicking the extra point after, the Tigers were not going to let that happen. With a swarm of Tigers coming at them in force, a high flying Joel Rivero blocked the kick, limiting the Indians to just six points.
The Tigers defense settled in, forcing the visitors to punt on their next possession, after a Brandon Hardowin tackle pushed them back.
Though held without scoring through the first half, the teams hit the intermission with the scoreboard showing 12-0.
The Tigers came out from the halftime renewed and made adjustments. A Kaidyn Lanham pass to Ashton Garcia for 17 yards gave the Tigers a first down at midfield, where they continued to press the attack. Another Garcia reception bought seven more yards, and a flag thrown against the Indians put the ball deep into their side of the field. A pass from the 28-yard line found Triston Polanco, who ran the ball in for a Tiger’s touchdown. It was Lanham keeping the ball and running it in for two points that brought the Tigers within striking distance with the score 12-8.
Though it was Cobre scoring next, the Tiger line held once again, denying them anything extra, keeping the score a close 18-8.
Late in the third, another deep pass from Lanham found Polanco who scored again. In another quarterback keeper, Lanham added the two points after, putting the Tigers within two points, 16-18.
Though unable to score again, the Tigers stayed in the game, until in the last five minutes, the Cobre squad put it out of reach, with the final score, 31-16.
Tiger quarterback Kaidyn Lanham completed 14 of 39 passes, buying the team 210 yards in the air and two of them resulting in touchdowns. On the receiving end, were Polanco’s two touchdown passes on five catches for even tosses his way. Tiger wide receiver Ashton Garcia pulled down seven of the 13 passes that came his way, most in heavy traffic. JJ Garcia snagged the other two completions thrown.
It was Garcia with the long yard Tiger play of the night when he dodged every defender on a kick return, pushing the ball 55 yards and deep into Cobre territory.
Tiger defense was led once again by Joel Rivero, who had nine tackles, two for heavy losses in yards. Following up for the Tigers were Brandon Hardowin and JJ Garcia, who each earned four tackles, and Matthew Aguirre and Kaidyn Lanham, with four each. The entire Tiger line was solid throughout. Sammy Acosta along with Polanco each recovered Cobre fumbles forced by a strong Tiger attack.
Next up, the Tigers are on the road for the final two games of the regular season. Friday, October 21 they travel to Socorro to take on the 3A leading Warriors and the following Friday, they close out the season at Hatch. Both are within easy driving distance, so we hope to see a strong contingent of Tiger fans at both.
•With parent night ceremonies taking place before sun went down at Tiger Stadium Friday, and well before kickoff, both the Tiger’s football team and Cheer Team honored their parents at midfield. At halftime, the homecoming court was introduced, and the Homecoming King and Queen were announced and crowned. Both are top Tiger athletes, with Tiger football defensive beast, Logen Taylor crowned King and Tiger Volleyball co-captain and scoring leader Logan Woods crowned Homecoming Queen.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.