The Tigers traveled to north last Friday to take our district rival and 3A number one ranked Socorro Warriors. Though not coming home with the win, the 41-0 final score does little to show what our Tigers accomplished.
For our rebuilding Tiger team, the challenge was daunting, but they took to the field confident and with high spirits, determined to stand toe to toe against a team that had five shutouts in the eight games before they faced the Tigers. Socorro also had four games called early on the mercy rule, which ends a game where at least two quarters have been played and a team has at least a 50-point advantage. For instance, Socorro’s 55-0 win over Hatch ended halfway through the third quarter.
On October 21, when the Tiger’s marched out onto the field, they had some objectives in mind, to be sure. Coach Camp and his coaching staff would not let their team onto the field in any game, let alone this one, without some specific team goals.
We’ll leave what those team goals might have been in the Tiger locker room for now, but here is what anyone watching the game saw.
The Tigers held Warriors to their second lowest point total so far this season through nine games. In fact, the Tigers held their hosts scoreless in the third quarter, one of only four quarters this season that the Socorro team has failed to score. While the Tiger offense was held in check by the Warriors, the Tiger defense was also competing with a high level of efficiency.
The Tigers forced them to work and work hard through four full quarters of toe-to-toe, in your face football. They did it with a calm, “just taking care of business” attitude that saw only four flags thrown against them, for just 40 lost yards.
Early in the fourth quarter, on fourth and ten and deep in their own territory, on their own 20-yard line, Ethan Flores punted, driving the ball to the Socorro 32. They nearly got to mid-field before they ran into a wall of solid blue steel. The Tigers forced a fumble, which was recovered by Joel Rivero, and the Tigers took over again, first and ten on the Socorro 45.
The Tigers took care of the ball, even if their offense was struggling. They had two fumbles, and recovered both, giving up nothing. On the other side, the Socorro squad fumbled five times, losing the ball to the Tigers once.
The Tigers met at the center of the field, as they always do, knelt in prayer surrounded by their fans; families and friends, Tiger football supporters all. Then they raised their helmets with a Tiger roar and walked off the field, heads held high with Tiger pride.
