The Tigers traveled to north last Friday to take our district rival and 3A number one ranked Socorro Warriors. Though not coming home with the win, the 41-0 final score does little to show what our Tigers accomplished.

For our rebuilding Tiger team, the challenge was daunting, but they took to the field confident and with high spirits, determined to stand toe to toe against a team that had five shutouts in the eight games before they faced the Tigers. Socorro also had four games called early on the mercy rule, which ends a game where at least two quarters have been played and a team has at least a 50-point advantage. For instance, Socorro’s 55-0 win over Hatch ended halfway through the third quarter.  

