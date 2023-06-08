With the retirement of Tiger Football Head Coach Phil Camp, the search is on full force for a replacement to fill the spot for a team already fully committed to their summer training and preparation for the coming season. As of June 7, the school district had received applications from seven individuals pursuing the job. School District Athletic Director Alicia Degase, who was out of town early in the week began reviewing those applications and scheduling interviews with those who meet the criteria.
The team has been in weight room five days a week and has field work and practice on their summer schedule, as well as seven on seven scrimmages and other activities, set up by Coach Camp before he stepped down. Their goal is to be fully prepared to field an improved Tiger team by the time the season kicks off, August 18. With assistant coaches Jason Garcia and Anthony Flores already in place, and with middle school coaches Dick Lanford and Daniel Terrazas working with their team, all that’s lacking now is who will head up the program.
