Tiger Football has scheduled a mini camp with children of ages 6-14 encouraged to attend. Camp is free of charge and will be held 6-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in July, starting July 11 in Tiger Stadium at Hot Springs High School. If you have a young Tiger interested in playing flag football this fall, this would be a great opportunity to be ready for that action. Plans are still ongoing to expand the Young American Football League here in Sierra County to include the younger age brackets, alpng with the seventh and eighth grade team that competed earlier this year. Any young Tigers who will be in middle school in the coming school year and want to be on the TCMS Tiger football team, they too are urged to attend this camp.
Football Camp Set For Youngest Tigers
Jim Shiley
Reporter
