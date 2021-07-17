From weight room lifting to running drills on the field, our Tiger gridiron athletes are now deep into the summer program preparing for the season opener. That kickoff is scheduled for August 20, when the Tigers take on the Tularosa Wildcats under the Friday night lights in Tiger Stadium.
The Tigers are promising a “new look” offense to go along with our legendary “Blue Swarm” defense. Tiger Head Coach Daniel Terrazas and offensive coordinator, Coach Dick Lanford are hard at work with the team to make sure every outing for the Tigers, they are competitive and from the sound of things, pretty exciting for the fans in the stands.
A parent meeting on the calendar for Friday, July 16 saw a good part of the team, parents and family gather for a cookout and brief meeting. Held outside the weight room at Hot Springs High it followed on the heels of Tiger uff Camp and the 7-on-7 held in Tiger Stadium.
Fans got a little taste of what their favorite team will look like when the season begins on Wednesday, July 14 when the Tigers hosted an evening of seven-on-seven action. Tiger Tuff Camp gave athletes a chance to do some intensive work in preparation of this day of exhibition football fun. With teams sent from Socorro, Lordsburg, Cobre, Gadsden, Magdalena, Silver and Hatch, everyone got a workout. Coaches had a chance to assess athletes and plays, and Tigers had the chance to see what some of their upcoming opponents had, and what they themselves had to work on. Due to press deadlines, details and pictures from the evening’s action will appear in the Sentinel’s web edition, and in next Friday’s newsstand paper.
•A special thanks to Bullocks Grocery who donated 84 cases of water to keep all these teams hydrated through the evening of action in the hot July weather
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.