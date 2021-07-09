There’ a new attitude shaping up in Tiger football. As the 2021-22 school year and football season rapidly approaching, there are changes afoot that fans at Tiger Stadium won’t fail to notice right, from the start at the Tiger’s home opener against the visiting Tularosa Wildcats on August 20.
We sat down with Tiger Football Head Coach Daniel Terrazas, or Coach T as most know him, to talk about some of those changes. “Tons of changes,” he told us. “You’ll notice it from the first snap of the season. Heck, you’ll notice it before that.”
First change to take note of is coaching. There are new faces and new assignments. The new Tiger’s Offensive Coordinator is Dick Lanford. Working the Offensive Line will be Andy Kittel. Also returning with a different assignment to carry the load as Defensive Coordinator is Anthony Flores. Special Teams and Strength and Conditioning Coordinator is Jason Garcia. With those roles established, the varsity and JV also have Sean Nesmith and David Bean coming onboard as volunteers, working wherever they are needed and offering their own expertise and football knowledge.
“At the middle school, we’re looking at a coaching staff of three,” Coach T said, “with the head coach spot still being sorted.” Coaching the TCMS Tigers will be Dennis Fahl, now retired from the Forest Service, Arrey Elementary teacher Robert Placencio, and HSHS educational assistant and Head Coach of Tiger softball, Phillip Zuni.
Beyond the changing assignments in coaching is something the fans will find more exciting. We are changing up the offense,” Coach Lanford told us. It’s really going to be a New Look offense.” Though not pressing for details that would tip off opponents, he did offer a little more. “We might not win every game, but we will go in to exactly that. We’re still rebuilding, after all, but we will be competitive every single time on the field. Every single game. Our opponents won’t know what we’re going to call. It really will be a new look in Tiger offense.”
When we met with Coach T, in the weight room. It was a full house; 32 Tigers were working the stations and they were working hard. They really did have that “lunch pail, going to work” Tiger look. Summer jobs and other family obligations mean a few missing on any given day, but these guys are serious.
TIGER TUFF CAMP
Tiger Tuff Camp is back. It will be July 12-14, 9 a.m. to noon each day, at Tiger Stadium. Camp is limited this year to just sixth, seventh and eighth grades. “We need to do that this year, to really work at rebuilding the middle school program,” Coach T said. “But this is really about rebuilding our Tiger football traditions,” he went on to explain, speaking of the traditions put on hold during the pandemic’s great pause. “Next year, we will go full-on with it for all ages.”
All interested Tiger Tuff campers should be at Tiger Stadium sharply at 9 a.m. July 12 to register. Bring water and plenty of enthusiasm.
SEVEN-ON-SEVEN
On July 14, at 5 p.m. there’s one more thing going on at Tiger Stadium. A first chance to look at our Tigers when they host a 7-on-7 competition. Schools sending teams to compete are Socorro, Lordsburg, Cobre, Gadsden and Hatch, along of course with our own Tigers. All fans are urged to come to the stadium and cheer on the Tigers.
MANDATORY PARENT MEETING
One final piece of business the team has to take care of will be a mixture of business and fun. A mandatory parent meeting for ALL parents and football athletes, Friday, July 16 at 6 p.m. The fun part is it will be a picnic as well, to celebrate the rebirth of Tiger football. Attendance is mandatory, with everyone meeting in the parking area next to the weight room. The food will be great, Tiger athletes, get with Coach T about bringing a dish to pass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.