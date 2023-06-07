Members of the Hot Springs High FFA Chapter were out in force at the May 30-June 2 New Mexico FFA Convention, coming home with awards and one very special honor conferred on a lifelong FFA and Agriculture Education supporter. 

A long anticipated and planned New Mexico FFA Hall of Fame became a reality at the convention, where it was unveiled with the induction of an inaugural class of FFA legends. Taking his place among those honored was Sierra County’s own Willard Hall, who taught Ag Education here for thirty years, 1969-1999, mentoring and guiding generations of students and has been a lifelong driving force supporting the Hot Springs FFA. 

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

