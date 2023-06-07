Members of the Hot Springs High FFA Chapter were out in force at the May 30-June 2 New Mexico FFA Convention, coming home with awards and one very special honor conferred on a lifelong FFA and Agriculture Education supporter.
A long anticipated and planned New Mexico FFA Hall of Fame became a reality at the convention, where it was unveiled with the induction of an inaugural class of FFA legends. Taking his place among those honored was Sierra County’s own Willard Hall, who taught Ag Education here for thirty years, 1969-1999, mentoring and guiding generations of students and has been a lifelong driving force supporting the Hot Springs FFA.
In officer elections for District VI, which the Hot Springs Chapter is part of, Cayden Diamond was elected to serve as District Vice President, a position she will hold through the year until next June’s state convention. Cayden also serves as Reporter as part of the Hot Springs Chapters officer leadership team.
Our FFA group did well in the competitions at state, with Elaina Mays taking first place for Greenhand Prepared Speech, earning the right to compete at the National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana later this year. Elaina also placed fifth overall in Greenhand Creed.
Two Hot Springs Chapter seniors, Aubrie Carter and Emma Fetty, in their final appearance at state, were awarded their State FFA Degrees. Also, one long time FFA supporter, former Ag teacher and Hot Springs High Principal, Todd Lindsay received an Honorary New Mexico FFA Degree at the convention.
In other competitions at state, Cayden placed third in Greenhand Creed and fifth in Chapter Extemporaneous Speaking. Five members in all competed at state. In addition to Elaina and Cayden, Neveah Mitchell competed in FFA Creed, Bryleigh Castillo in Extemporaneous Speaking and Emma Fetty competed in Employment Skills.
The final line of the FFA Motto “Living to Serve,” was exemplified at the state convention. Six Hot Springs members joined with others for a stint preparing and packaging meals for homeless and hungry, in a community service program, “Meals of Hope.” Neveah Mitchell, Elaina Mays, Cayden Diamond Emma Fetty, Hannah Hawkins and Bryleigh Castillo spent an afternoon working all in service to others less fortunate, while at the convention, bringing to life, their dedication to service to others.
With the state convention now completed, the chapter can get ready for sending a strong group to the National FFA Convention, as well as all their other activities closer to home.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.