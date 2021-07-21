Schedules for Tiger's Fall Sports have been released. Teams will have full schedules, and competition will be when they normally have been. Fall Sports, Football, Volleyball, Soccer and Cross Country will actually be done in the fall.
As ANY year, things can change. We had this lesson reinforced dramatically last school year, so always pay attention for any change in schedule.
