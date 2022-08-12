Schedules for all fall Tiger sports are out. All teams have a full calendar. Tiger football, volleyball, soccer and cross country, as well as the middle school football and volleyball teams will be competing. Athletes from the middle school are eligible to join the soccer and cross country teams because they do not have a separate middle school team in those sports. 

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.