Schedules for all fall Tiger sports are out. All teams have a full calendar. Tiger football, volleyball, soccer and cross country, as well as the middle school football and volleyball teams will be competing. Athletes from the middle school are eligible to join the soccer and cross country teams because they do not have a separate middle school team in those sports.
Fall Sports Schedules Released
Jim Shiley
Reporter
I also work extensively with the student support group, We Are Tigers
