Friday the T-or-C Municipal School District released schedules for fall sports. Due to the state-wide restrictions in place due to the pandemic, all sports have seen changes in how and when they compete, train and practice. The fall season will include three sports, volleyball, cross country and golf. Across the state, high school golf is currently to have a short fall season as well as a more standard spring season. Our Tiger golf team elected to concentrate on only the spring portion. Both high school and middle school have been given the green light to compete.

