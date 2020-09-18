Friday the T-or-C Municipal School District released schedules for fall sports. Due to the state-wide restrictions in place due to the pandemic, all sports have seen changes in how and when they compete, train and practice. The fall season will include three sports, volleyball, cross country and golf. Across the state, high school golf is currently to have a short fall season as well as a more standard spring season. Our Tiger golf team elected to concentrate on only the spring portion. Both high school and middle school have been given the green light to compete.
Fall School Sports Schedules Released
Tags
Jim Shiley
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Amerigreen Cuts Ribbon For T-or-C Facility
- Fall School Sports Schedules Released
- EB To Address Red Lot Ordinance
- Whitlock Files Ethics Complaint Against Dow During Blackout Period, When Validity Can’t Be Determined
- School Board Hears Concerns About Remote Learning
- What’s New In The Schools?
- Williamsburg Plans For Future Disasters
- New Mexico Tourism Department Hosting Regional Tourism Town Halls
Most Popular
Articles
- Amerigreen Cuts Ribbon For T-or-C Facility
- County Commission Okays Pay Increases
- Pool Proposal Tops Rec Board Meeting
- EB Council Reworking Red Lots
- School Board Hears Concerns About Remote Learning
- Fall School Sports Schedules Released
- EBVFD Honors Brethren Lost On 9-11
- EB To Address Red Lot Ordinance
- Whitlock Files Ethics Complaint Against Dow During Blackout Period, When Validity Can’t Be Determined
- STUDENT LAPTOPS ARRIVE
Images
Videos
Commented
- BLM & ANTIFA (2)
- WHO IS RUDE? (1)
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:54:51 AM
Sunset: 07:10:26 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: WNW @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:55:31 AM
Sunset: 07:09:03 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: S @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:56:11 AM
Sunset: 07:07:40 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: S @ 7mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:56:52 AM
Sunset: 07:06:17 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:57:32 AM
Sunset: 07:04:54 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: S @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:58:12 AM
Sunset: 07:03:32 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:58:53 AM
Sunset: 07:02:09 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: NE @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.