For a team full of former Tiger baseball athletes, shaking off the dust and picking up bat and glove came easily, as many have been keeping ups their moves with league play. When they took on the Hot Springs High Tiger varsity on March 6, it was a game that Tigers were going to win, whichever side prevailed. In the end it was the HSHS Varsity squad that walked away with the win in the for fun, exhibition game with only bragging rights on the line. Though the end score was Varsity 9, Alumni 1, the score did little to reflect either the determination of the athletes, or the level of fun provided to all, athletes and spectators alike.
The exhibition game was our last chance for a while to see the Tigers. They will be road warriors through March, traveling to compete in Tournaments this weekend at Cobre and the following two weekends at Dexter and then Socorro. The Tigers will finally have a home stand beginning with a Tuesday March 31 varsity/JV matchup at Tiger Field taking on visiting Cobre. Let’s be sure to have plenty of fans on hand to welcome them home and cheer them on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.