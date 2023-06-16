It was nearly a year ago, in fact it was Saturday, August 27. Our Tiger football team was hosting Cathedral High at Tiger Stadium. When the teams took to the field, there it was, on the visitor’s side of the field, a giant inflatable football helmet and there was the opposing team running through it making a big entrance onto the field. Our field. After a couple days of stewing, I wrote on Facebook, “Never Again! Never should any team come to Our House, be it Tiger Stadium or The Den and try to upstage ANY Tiger team!”

So was born the effort to have a huge, inflatable Tiger head for our teams to make their entrance through. The goal was to have this by football’s opening day. Though it would certainly be used by other Tiger teams and in other student events, that was the goal. It struck a chord across the community as dozens spoke up, pledging their support in making it happen.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

