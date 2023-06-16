Truth or Consequences, NM (87901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 93F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 61F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.