It was nearly a year ago, in fact it was Saturday, August 27. Our Tiger football team was hosting Cathedral High at Tiger Stadium. When the teams took to the field, there it was, on the visitor’s side of the field, a giant inflatable football helmet and there was the opposing team running through it making a big entrance onto the field. Our field. After a couple days of stewing, I wrote on Facebook, “Never Again! Never should any team come to Our House, be it Tiger Stadium or The Den and try to upstage ANY Tiger team!”
So was born the effort to have a huge, inflatable Tiger head for our teams to make their entrance through. The goal was to have this by football’s opening day. Though it would certainly be used by other Tiger teams and in other student events, that was the goal. It struck a chord across the community as dozens spoke up, pledging their support in making it happen.
In the early days of the drive, a handful of loyal and generous Tiger supporters, mostly Tiger Alumni, gave. For many months, that’s where it stood, with a bit more than a thousand dollars in the account committed to making this a reality.
We Are Tigers went ahead and ordered it last week. It was the final days when we could order it and be assured it would ship out in time to have it on the field at Tiger Stadium on opening day.
Now, push comes to shove as We Are Tigers is reaching out to Tigers, Alumni, current students, faculty and staff and Tigers across the community and country to pull out their wallets and checkbooks and join in this effort.
We Are Tigers has made substantial donations to 14 Tiger teams and student activity groups over the past 15 months. We fund the Tiger Heart Scholarships that have given out 14 scholarships over the past five years. We have donated, sponsored or helped to organize other programs as well, such as the Student Art Show, Grad Bash, Tee’s for Tigers, Band Instruments for Students, Tiger Day, and more.
We Are Tigers is committed to supporting every Tiger team, student activity group, and students across each of our five schools. We are asking for your help. Beyond expanding our role, which we will be announcing and proceeding with over the course of the coming year, we need your help to bring this one thing to completion.
Please consider donating to the Great Inflatable Tiger Initiative. Checks made out to We Are Tigers, can be mailed to us or dropped off at the Sierra County Sentinel office at 217 Est Third Street, T-or-C, NM 87901. Or contact me, Jim Shiley at jimshiley@yahoo.com or text me at 269-251-4871… or flag me down on the street. We are all one team and we need you.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
