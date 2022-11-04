District Champions

The Tiger's varsity volleyball team are the District 3-3A Champions! The Tigers completed their sweep of the district last night at Cobre, beating the Indians 3-0 in straight sets, 25-5, 25-18 and 25-15. The Tigers were in command of the match from beginning to end. After the victory the Tigers Girls were presented with the District Championship Banner, that will soon hang in the rafters of the Den, alongside others marking Tiger triumphs.
In their march through District 3, which they swept 6-0, the Tigers never lost a single set in each best of five set matches. In fact, the last set lost by this elite Tiger team was nearly a month ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.