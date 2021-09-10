At the Fort Stanton Invitational, with Capitan High School hosting, the Tiger cross-country team competed in just its second meet. There were six schools with teams entered in the meet, host school Capitan, Cloudcroft, Gateway Christian (Roswell), Mescalero and Silver along with our Hot Springs Tigers.
The Fort Stanton Invitational also included a middle school meet. The Tigers middle school long distance runners, eighth graders, Elaina Mays and Cayden Diamond both run with the varsity, on the high school team.
There were four Tigers entered into the meet, pictures accompanying this article. Alma Gutierrez was the fastest Tiger, coming in ninth in the entire field, with a time of 27:39.02. She was followed by Marissa Varela and Cayden Diamond, with respective times of 30:08.18 and 32:32.18.
In the boy’s division, the sole cross-country Tiger boy running was Dylan Simpson, pictured above, who ran a 37:25.56 for the 3-mile course.
Next for the Tiger’s cross-country team, as this issue goes to press, is a Thursday meet in Alamogordo, followed by the September 11 Cobre Invitational, at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
