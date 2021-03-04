The Tiger's cross country team kicked off Tiger sports when they ran in their first match of the season in Alamogordo Wednesday, March 3. Both a boys and a girls squad competed for the Tigers, in a field of 98 athletes from seven schools.
Running for the Tigers were Ethan Curliss, Cody Escobar, Dwayne Gustin and Robert Walters in the men's division, and Hayli Bagwell, Alma Gutierrez, Mayra Reyes and Sandra Rios in the women's.
Though the Tigers sent the smallest and one of the youngest teams competing in what was billed at the Alamogordo Covid Invitational. As one of the newest of Tiger sports teams, they did well, with one from each squad placing in the top half of their division, and within striking distance of medaling. Robert Walters, a sophomore, came in with a time of 19:37.34 for the 5K course. He finished eighth overall of 28 in his heat, and just two minutes and change behind the first place winner. Eighth grade Tiger, Hayli Bagwell finished in the top half of the women's division, at ninth place with a time of 24:19.47 a full minute ahead of her nearest competitor and only four minutes behind first place.
The team was completely undaunted to be running against bigger schools at 5A Alamogordo. It won't get any easier for them, as next up for the Tigers is a Monday, March 8 meet at Onate in Las Cruces.
(0) comments
