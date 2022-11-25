Tiger Cross-Country held their end of season banquet November 16 at Johnny B’s Restaurant. The team gathered to recognize a season of accomplishment, to pay special honor to a few individuals, to bestow varsity letters and multiple year pins and of course, to eat.
Head Coach Cindy Haro began the evening recounting the accomplishments of both the team and individuals. This year marks the team’s fourth year since it was formed in 2019. In each year, it has qualified athletes to compete in the State Championships, and this year was no different, with the boys’ team competing, entering the meet as tenth seed and finishing eighth overall.
Coach Haro presented varsity letters, with Ariana Rubin, who is also an athlete on the Tiger Cheer Team, receiving her first varsity letter. Athletes competing in multiple sports typically receive one letter, from that first sport they compete on at a varsity level, and then pins, their bars, for multiple sports and years of service to their teams.
Three Tigers will be hanging up their running shoes, as the team bid farewell to three departing seniors, Shane Neeley and Robert Walters, as well as Eddie Ocon who was not able to attend the banquet.
Both Rodrigo Reyes and Robert Walters were named All-District and given their awards at the banquet. Reyes was also presented with his award for being named District Champion for District 3/4 having been the overall winner in the District meet, crossing the finish line ahead of all other runners. He was also recognized by Coach Haro for having broken the all-time school record for the 5-Kilometer’s that cross-country entails. In fact, through the season he broke and re-set the school record three times.
The entire team presented Head Coach Cindy Haro and Assistant Coach Buddy Neeley with specially made, wooden plaques that were embossed with the team logo, the school’s iconic Tiger Head and the signatures of each athlete on the team.
As the banquet concluded, Coach Haro said that training running could continue, and that the objective between now and summer is to recruit at least several more Tigers who have the stamina, determination and dedication to prove themselves in the long distance running competition, as Tiger athletes on the cross-country team next year.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.