Tiger Cross-Country held their end of season banquet November 16 at Johnny B’s Restaurant. The team gathered to recognize a season of accomplishment, to pay special honor to a few individuals, to bestow varsity letters and multiple year pins and of course, to eat.

Head Coach Cindy Haro began the evening recounting the accomplishments of both the team and individuals. This year marks the team’s fourth year since it was formed in 2019. In each year, it has qualified athletes to compete in the State Championships, and this year was no different, with the boys’ team competing, entering the meet as tenth seed and finishing eighth overall.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

