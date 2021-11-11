Tiger cross country sent a full slate to compete at the state championship meet, held at Albuquerque Academy, Saturday, November 6. The Tiger’s girls’ team qualified as a team to compete while Dylan Simpson, the sole boy Tiger on the team, qualified as as individual runner, and went as well.
Though the team did not place in the medals, this young team of Tigers did well, qualifying for state with Hayli Bagwell finishing in mid-pack and first among the Tigers, at 25:16.19, with the rest of the team following. Sandra Rios turned in a time of 28:43.12, followed by Alma Gutierrez 29:34.58, Marissa Varela 30:29.15 and Elaina Mays 34:35.73. Running individually in the boys’ division, Dylan Simpson ran the 5-K or about 3.1-mile course in 32:04.29
Just completing its third year as a fully sanctioned Tiger sports team, Tiger cross country has sent athletes to the state championship meet each year. With three seniors on the team, Simpson, Rios and Varela, the team will be stepping up their recruiting of determined runners for next season. They are looking for those who have the stamina and staying power to compete in this demanding sport.
Tiger cross country head coach Cindy Haro announced the team would be holding its annual awards banquet to formally close the season and recognize Tiger athletes later this month.
