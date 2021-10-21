In their final meet before the District 3-3A Meet, Tiger cross country sent four athletes to run in the first annual Road to State Super Charger Extravaganza. The course, at Albuquerque Academy is the one that will be used in the State Championships. The pre-state meet is used to ensure that every athlete competing at state has had the chance to run the course at least once before the championship meet. With the number of meets through the regular season, with at least one having been held at the course to be used, anything else might give an unfair advantage to athletes and teams who had been at a meet at the state championship meet hosting school.
Competing at the meet were Elaina Mays, Sandra Rios and Marissa Varella in the girl’s division, where there were 160 athletes from 29 schools. In the boy’s division, Dylan Simpson ran for the Tigers in a field of 190 others representing 31 schools. While continuing to improve, Simpson ran at 32:42.05, just over his personal best.
Elaina Mays improved her time by a full five minutes over the 5K course, or about 3.1 miles, turning in a 31:31.80. Sandra Rios shaved a minute off her personal best coming in at 28:05.52 and Marissa Varella crossed the finish line just steps behind her at 28:34.22. Both Rios and Varella came in ahead of all five runners from Cobre, the only other District 3-3A school represented, while Mays came in ahead of two of them. In all a fine performance in preparation for District where they hope to qualify to compete at State.
Next stop for this team of Tigers is the District 3 meet, to be held Friday, October 29 at Cobre with the starting gun fired at 3:00 p.m. The goal there is to field at least four Tiger girls of the five who have been running. A first or second place finish there will qualify the Tiger team to compete in the State Championships, held at Albuquerque Academy on Saturday, November 6.
