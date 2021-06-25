Countdown To Friday Night Lights

Over here, Tiger sports fans. Come on over and grab some bench on the sidelines. It might be quiet here right now, but it’s still pretty exciting meeting up for our little talk here in Tiger Stadium. I guess you know what that means, don’t you? That’s right. After way too long an absence those Friday Night Lights will be coming up again. On August 20, at 7:00 p.m. Tiger gridiron action will be kicking off on their home field at Tiger Stadium, taking on the Tularosa Wildcats. And just so you don’t need to check your calendar, yes, that’s a Friday night.
Of course, if this past year, well, 15 months and counting really, have taught us anything it’s that everything is subject to change and nothing is certain until the first quarter starts. Still, here’s the deal. The current operating premise I’m taking, as is the NMAA, is that the 2021-22 year will see sports happen when they are supposed to, and pretty much “back to normal.” Anyway, that’s how I’m setting up my own schedule. We’ll see.
I want to take a minute here to give out some well-deserved props to a few individuals and groups that were instrumental in making sure all our Tiger’s teams were able to compete in the year just ending. I’ll start with Alicia Degase, our district’s athletic director. She worked pretty much non-stop, scheduling, re-scheduling and then scheduling all over again. She did that many times for every Tiger team in every sport. Nine sports, 13 teams and a whole lot of athletes. When boys’ basketball looked like it was going to take a big hit and miss district, thus missing the chance to compete in the state championship playoffs, which they won, Alicia Degase scrambled like mad and saved their season.
From the very beginning, and for over a year, the NMAA, headed by Sally Marquez remained adamant and fixed on the mission that “we are going to play sports.”
She and the entire NMAA staff worked tirelessly to make that happen.
All our Tiger head coaches, assistant coaches, ALL Tiger coaching staffs, worked to make sure not only that their teams competed, but that the athletes on their teams were able to work in every sport that they love and wanted to compete in. This even in with schedules that were completely out of place from the norm and overlapped in ways that made this into a huge hurdle sometimes. Not enough can be said for how our Tiger coaches work to make sure our kids get to compete in multiple sports.
Parents and families also were key. Supporting our Tigers even when they couldn’t go see them compete. They still found a way to help.
And how about Paul Tooley and his crew, working with KCHS-Radio and the Sentinel to televise so many football, volleyball and basketball games? Not just any live-stream either, but a top-drawer, almost ESPN-worthy productions.
Lastly, and mostly, let’s thank our amazing Tigers, the athletes… our kids. These incredible kids, these indomitable Tigers. They worked, they sacrificed, and they persevered. They overcame adversity never before faced and they did so with a spirit and a heart that they should be just as proud of as our entire community is proud of them for it.
In fact, I think the entire community can feel mighty proud of ourselves, for what we overcame and accomplished. It just helps to illustrate something I’ve been banging on my drum about, for years now. We are Tigers. We ALL are Tigers. We can do anything. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight!
