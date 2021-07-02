Countdown To Friday Night Lights

I just checked my calendar and it looks like 49 days. That’s the countdown, just 49 days until those lights will come on in Tiger Stadium, the whistle will blow and then, kickoff. If that seems like a long time to wait, just ask Tiger Head Coach Daniel Terrazas or anyone on his coaching staff. They’ll tell you that those days are going to go by way too fast. After all, they have a team to get ready.
Rumor has it, they’re in the weight room now, working on strength and conditioning, and it won’t be all that long before drills, and two-a-days will start up and the pads and helmets will be put on. Yet another rumor has it that he wants to start up another Tiger tradition, Tiger Tuff Camp, for the youngest Tigers who want one day to wear the Tiger’s red white and blue and be out there on the field under the lights, competing.
I’m still working out the communication kinks for getting schedules. For fall sports. They should be coming out very soon though. Heck, I’m still working out the lines of communication for getting schedules for summer practices and summer tournaments, league competition and camps that both basketball and volleyball are currently engaged in as they push toward even higher achievement in the season ahead.
But, when it comes to the season just ahead, I can’t wait for those crisp cool nights, with the lights, bright on the field and the stadium filled with roaring fans and our Tigers, out there, knights of the gridiron, battling for Tiger Pride on a Friday night.
So here’s the deal. In fact, here’s our challenge, all you Tiger fans out there. As we reopen things and sports head back toward normal, let’s be a positive part of that and get out there and FILL the stadium for every home game. Let’s make sure that every fan coming to support the other side can hear the Tiger roar coming from the home stands drowning out their own cheers. Alright? Are we all up for that? Remember, 49 days and counting before we fill the stadium to cheer on our Tigers under the Friday night lights. ‘Nuff said? Darn Straight!
