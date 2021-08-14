Countdown To Friday Night Lights

Alright all you Tiger football fans, just seven more days. Just seven days until we can sit in the stands, watch as the sun goes down and the lights come up and our Tigers of the gridiron burst through the banner held by the Tiger cheer team and run out onto the field. I know it was just March 26, five months ago when they were out competing for the last time in the 2020-2021 season. Remember that? It seems like forever ago.
Well, next Friday, on August 20 the Tularosa Wildcats are coming to Tiger Stadium, and football will start when it’s supposed to be played.
Our Tigers are coming together the way we always want them to. The team not only has more athletes in uniform that we have become used to seeing, they have a great Tiger attitude. At practices I’m seeing the older ones, veterans of the battles of seasons past going out of their way to help and encourage the younger ones, even the working with the middle school Tigers, who have been coming from across the road to work out in Tiger Stadium. Now I don’t know about you, but I love seeing that.
It’s that “we’re all in this together” attitude that will separate the good teams from the bad and shows who the leaders are on any Tiger team.
I’m getting really excited to see the Blue Swarm in action again, smothering the other team’s offenses with Tiger after Tiger. A red white and blue Tiger wall. And you know what? I’m even more excited to see what this “new look” Tiger offense has. All early, pre-season reports are that the guys are buying into it with enthusiasm, full stop. I’m thinking there’s going to be a few tricks up the sleeves of the coaches that are going to leave the fans surprised and cheering. I want to see some endzone chest bumps by celebrating Tigers in pads and helmets.
Now, speaking of cheering. Our Tiger cheer team is going to be out there, working their… well, working their tails off. It would be fantastic to hear the stands erupt and join in. Too often it seems like they’re the only ones cheering. That should never be the case.
The Tiger’s cheer team on the hunt for more to join their ranks. I have said it before, and I’ll keep saying it forever. The cheer team has some of the strongest, most skilled and hardworking and frankly, courageous athletes to wear a Tiger’s uniform. They need more girls but especially would love to get some more guys involved, but only if you’re strong enough. Can you toss a teammate 20 feet in the air and catch her? You’ve seen the stunts, and I’ll tell you what, I’m amazed every time.
Anyway, next time we talk, it will be while we’re getting ready to go and watch football. I don’t know about you, but for me, and for a great big team of Tigers, we’re all ready. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight!
