Countdown to Friday Night Lights

Alright Tiger sports fans. We’re not far off now. In fact, as we talk there’s just a couple weeks to go before our Tiger boys of the gridiron board the Tiger Bus and head to Tularosa to kick off their season. The following two weeks, August 26 and then September 2 we get treated to a pair at home in Tiger Stadium when they host El Paso Cathedral first, and then Anthony, another Texas team. That should be an interesting home stand, and I understand that Homecoming is going to be held then as well, in August.
The boys are in the weight room, on the field and learning the plays and defensive sets that should make them an exciting team to watch. Heck just seeing Tigers out on the field under the lights is going to be fun!
Our Tiger girls of the net, by which of course, I mean the volleyball team, is looking good. In fact, I’ll go out on a limb and say they are looking really good. They lined up a lot of tough competition for their summer work, taking in plenty of 5A and 6A schools. And you know what? Against the big dogs our net-working Tigers either scored wins or remained competitive through every set in every match. I’m excited about the season about to start.
They have a fundraiser still going on, so contribute to the team and maybe win a spot in an elk hunt. How good would THAT be? Best part of it all is that you get to be a part of this great Team of Tiger’s success.
I believe in this team. But here’s the thing, right now they are sitting on a 0-0 record and until they go out there and prove it on the regular season courts, well… Just go out onto the court, Tigers and prove all the doubters wrong.
We’re still waiting for an official announcement, but the schedule is showing that Head Coach Amanda Forrister has some back up now, on her coaching staff, with Stacy Riggs listed as Assistant Coach. With the girls working every day, after school in the Den, I’d say they are going to be ready.
The Tiger soccer starting up in just a week and change, Coaches Rene Guaderrama and Ben Kalminson have a lot of returning veterans to work with. We won’t get to see the results of their hard work, building a team from the ground up going into their third season. Reports are, they are going places, so make sure you check them out. This is going to be a breakout season, and yes, you heard it here first.
One last thing, for all the adults out there. We still have a LOT of coaching positions open, head coaches, assistant coaches, and all the coaching staffs could use some volunteers, so all you outstanding bleacher coaches, here’s your chance. I’m looking at you.
One more thing. And I WILL keep saying this. These Tigers, every last one of them, on every sports team, every activity group and all the ones that aren’t in either of those. Every single one is a Tiger. They’re our kids, we belong to them, so we sure as heck better be supporting them. All of them. All of our kids. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight!
