Countdown to Friday Night Lights

Alright Tiger sports fans. We’re not far off now. In fact, as we talk there’s just a couple weeks to go before our Tiger boys of the gridiron board the Tiger Bus and head to Tularosa to kick off their season. The following two weeks, August 26 and then September 2 we get treated to a pair at home in Tiger Stadium when they host El Paso Cathedral first, and then Anthony, another Texas team. That should be an interesting home stand, and I understand that Homecoming is going to be held then as well, in August.

The boys are in the weight room, on the field and learning the plays and defensive sets that should make them an exciting team to watch. Heck just seeing Tigers out on the field under the lights is going to be fun!

