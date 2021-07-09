Hey there, Tiger football fans, grab a seat for a quick minute. I had the privilege of hanging out with a large pack of Tigers in the weight room the other day. Well, I was the one hanging out, they were mostly hard at work. These really are some blue collar “Going to Work” Tigers, pumping iron and power lifting.
Tiger football starts in just 42 days, maybe less depending on when you read this. Leading up to it, guess what? Yep, an honest to goodness 7-on-7 with six teams competing. And what else? Right again, Tiger Tuff Camp! It might be a little smaller and just for middle school campers, but it’s back.
Here’s the thing, Tigers. We’ve got some dedicated people, athletes, coaches, school staff, and community people who are determined to rebuild our football traditions, and all our other ones too. Not only that, but maybe let’s start a few new traditions along the way.
Rebuilding traditions is essential. They are a reflection of the spirit and the heart of the Tiger. They are what we pass down, class to class and generation to generation. Traditions become the foundation, upon which we build. Traditions are the spice that turn an everyday meal into a banquet. And they are what we remember with the greatest fondness when we talk about our school days.
So how about this. Let’s all do what we can to support things, every time a Tiger team, activity group, or individual Tiger is trying to kickstart one of those traditions we had to sacrifice during the great pandemic pause, or one from even further back. For that matter, let’s see what we can do about not only rebuilding those traditions, but maybe creating a few new ones too. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.