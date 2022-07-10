Countdown to Friday Night Lights

Alright Tiger football fans if you’re reading this when it hits the streets, we’re looking at 42 days until that first kickoff. No, it won’t be at home. The Tigers start the season on the road this year, still against a traditional opening day foe, Tularosa in a battle of the Big Cats, Tigers v Wildcats.
The following Friday, that’s right, the lights come on in Tiger Stadium and the team hits the field to the roar of the crowd. About time, right?
So look, I want to talk about a couple things here this week. Both are about Leadership, with a big L. I’m talking about leadership on two levels. And listen here, this is JUST my opinion, not worth one cent more than yours or anyone else’s. Come to think of it, my opinion isn’t worth one cent LESS that anyone else’s either.
Yes, this is football season, but we’re not talking here about only football, but about every Tiger team, every Tiger activity group.
Let’s start with the kind of leadership on teams that comes from the ranks, from the athletes themselves. Student athletes who are leaders rise up from the ranks. They are the ones who unasked, are doing the most. Team captains ought to be those students who ARE leaders before they are NAMED the leaders. They are the ones who rise up naturally because they are leaders. Then they are designated so by the coaching staff and empowered. They also are the ones who take on more work than just about anyone else. That’s what leaders do.
The student leaders on a team are the ones who make sure every other member of the team actually FEELS like part of the team, is included, welcomed and becomes part of the family. They are also the ones who tell every incoming athlete, “THIS is how we do things on our team.”
Just like team leaders in sports, teacher advisors of activity groups watch for those student leaders who rise up naturally, in whatever, be it Science Olympiad, or Renaissance, or Yearbook. Wherever students are involved in a group effort, they are a team. We are always looking for those leaders to arise, then they need to be empowered to actually lead. After all, these are STUDENT activity groups, projects and teams. They are what it’s all about.
So, who are the other leaders? Well, the coaches of course. I’m talking about coaching staffs here. First off, here the thing. The head coach of any team is the voice of that team. They set the tone and they set the rules and it’s their vision that is put to the test, both on the field or court of competition as well as in building a program, not just a team.
But here’s the other thing. The good coaches know that it’s a team effort. Their ongoing job is in building and developing a coaching staff. Winning teams, championship teams and sustained programs are the effort of an entire coaching staff. Just as with the student athlete team leaders, the coaching staff needs to both have a voice and be empowered to do their jobs. Five sets of eyes, five knowledge bases giving input, one voice.
When I look around Tiger Town, the biggest problem facing us now is the need for more to step up to take on the responsibility of coaching. We need head coaches and assistant coaches and we need others who help on a volunteer basis. We’ll go into this a LOT deeper in the next couple weeks.
That’s it for now. Remember, the clock’s ticking. Just 42 days until the lights come on in Tiger Stadium. Also remember, our Tigers, every last one of them, on every sports team, every activity group and all the ones that aren’t in either of those. Every single one, youngest to oldest, every single one is a Tiger. They’re our kids, but we belong to them, so we sure as heck better be supporting them. All of them. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.