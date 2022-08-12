Countdown to Friday Night Lights

That’s right Tiger football fans, there’s just one week left. Seven short days and our football Tigers will be loading up onto the Tiger’s event bus to make the trip over to Tularosa to take on the Wildcats. And you thought the day would never come.
The team has a pretty healthy roster just now of 27 athletes ready and determined to do their part to Restore the Roar and put some wins on the board through the ten-game season.
Here’s a bit of exciting news to pass on. Tiger Homecoming has been rescheduled to be Friday, October 14 when we will be hosting our district foe, the Cobre Indians. In fact, Homecoming is a weeklong Tiger celebration with all the traditional things being done, including the Thursday night bonfire on the vacant lot next to the high school, and even a Homecoming Dance on the Saturday after the big game. No, once again, your humble reporter doesn’t have a date.
But listen, here’s something we better talk about, again. I know I’ve brought this up more than once, but it is an ongoing problem. Here’s the thing. Tiger sports are on the verge of entering a golden age. There is a ton of potential emerging and more interest and excitement among student athletes building all the time. In three years, we’ve added three sports, Cross Country, Soccer and Tennis. And there’s numbers. I just got a roster of 27 for the football team and saw another 27 listed on the soccer team. There is more emphasis all the time on building a bottom to top program in each sport and we’ve got kids who are putting in the effort year-round.
So what’s lacking? I’ll tell you what. We need coaches. Let me say that again because I don’t think anyone has been listening when I’ve said it before. We Need Coaches. We are looking for head coaches for girls’ basketball, track, tennis and cheer. That’s Head Coaches. We need a whole fleet of assistant coaches and volunteer coaches as well, in almost every sport.
I’ll tell you what. The pay isn’t good, the hours are terrible, and the work is relentless. But here’s the thing. They reward, now THAT is sometime that money cannot buy. To be a coach, a mentor instructor and counsellor to some of the most amazing kids around is incomparable. To be a part of shaping the future of our community and our country is something beyond dollars and cents. But to me, the reward is just in working with and associating with our kids. You do that for a while and part of the time, yeah, you’ll be pulling your hair out, but the rest of the time, you’ll be inspired by them.
If you can’t coach, and you’ve got kids on teams there’s still something you can do. Support our coaches. Look at the banners we hung in the rafters of the gym during the last “Golden Age” of Tiger sports and think about THOSE coaches. Heck, a lot of you were on those teams. What did your parents tell you?
So anyway… If you only remember to do one thing, do this. Support our Tigers, every last one of them. Every single one, from kindergarten right through graduating seniors… every single one is one of our kids, we belong to them, so we sure as heck better be supporting them. All of them. Our Tigers. Our kids. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight!
