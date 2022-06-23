Countdown To Friday Night Lights

That’s right, Tiger fans of the gridiron, we’re starting the countdown today. Kickoff is August 19. The schedule hasn’t been officially released, at least not yet, but I’ll give you a little teaser. The Tigers open on the road against our traditional opening night foe. I wish we were opening at home, but we did last year, so fair is fair. Home or road, we’ll be there and Roaring loud, for the Tigers to make that field their own.
Tigers WILL have a new look. Starting off, of course, on the sidelines. We won’t see someone who has been there for nearly 30 years. Longer than that if you count his years in high school, wearing helmet and pads and the Tiger’s red white and blue. I’m talking about our own Coach T, or Coach Daniel Terrazas if you just got to town. This sports reporter owes that man a beer or three. Heck, I owe him so much for so many things the list goes on forever. To me, as to so very many, he’s been a mentor, a teacher and a coach, but most of all, he’s been a friend. So, if you see him, shake his hand.
So alright. The cast changes, It always does, but Tigers are forever. We’ve got a new sheriff in town, Head Coach Philip Camp, recruited out of Texas.
Here’s the thing. This man stepped in and he stepped up. He hit the ground running and has been working with our high school Tigers since day one. He’s also been working with all the younger Tigers too, freshmen right down to the first graders.
The weight room is getting heavy use, there’s Tigers working what seems like every day in Tiger Stadium and plans are afoot for a flag football league for the youngest fledgling Tigers to learn to love the game. We’re looking forward to summer scrimmages, seven-on-sevens, and we hope… the Tiger Tuff Challenge Triathlon.
All I’m trying to say here is that Coach Camp is doing all the things that are about building a complete football program, bottom to top and top to bottom. So, let’s all, and I mean ALL of us, give Coach Camp the support he deserves.
Outside of football, other Tigers are hitting the weights, the courts, working on strength and conditioning and everything else that spells excellence in Tiger Sports. Basketball is bangin’ on the courts and looking to make some noise when their season rolls around. Same with Tiger volleyball, who are hard at it, more on them next week. Same with some of the baseball and softball Tigers. There’s Tigers on the tennis courts and golf links. Heck, there’s Tigers working everywhere.
Let’s plan for next week, on taking a look at the summer work a few of our other Tigers are putting in, along with our Tigers who do their work between the hash marks and pushing toward the end zone.
That’s it for now. Remember, the clock’s ticking. Just 56 days until the lights come on in Tiger Stadium and there’s Tigers roaring on the field and in the stands.
Oh sorry, just one last thing. If you only remember one thing it should be this. These Tigers, every last one of them, on every sports team, every activity group and all the ones that aren’t in either of those. Every single one, from kindergarten right through graduating seniors… every single one is a Tiger. They’re our kids, we belong to them, so we sure as heck better be supporting them. All of them. All of our kids. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight!
