That’s right, Tiger football fans, the calendar countdown is over and we’re watching the final minutes tick away on the clock before the coin is tossed and the Tigers will know if they are kicking or receiving the opening kickoff in the first game of the season.
That first game, as we’ve been telling you, is on the road tonight, August 19, taking on the Tularosa Wildcats on their field starting at 7:00 p.m. So, if you can get over there to cheer on our Tigers, please do so. These athletes have been working hard through the pre-season summer work in the weight room and on the field.
With a new coach we’re looking forward to seeing what new plays or defensive sets might be in the mix and of course are hoping for some wins, staying competitive through any losses and seeing our Tigers out on the field enjoying the sport they love.
We’ll see a LOT more about our Tiger football team on these pages.
Tiger Soccer hit the field at Silver City High, first out of the gate for Tiger sports this year. It was a tournament where they were scheduled to start against the Colts and then take on Deming’s Wildcats. Everything was going the Tiger’s way as the match against Silver got underway. First 33 minutes of the first half saw the Tigers put it in the net three times while defending their own flawlessly. Then mother nature reared her hard and the thunderstorms that had been to all sides, but not too close, moved in and with them, lightning, and with that, a lightning delay. Well, the delay ran into a couple hours and matches had to be cancelled. We’re hoping we can set a time to at least finish off the one we were working on with the Colts. It sure looked like a Tiger win to start their season.
Either way, Tiger fans, it looks like Tiger soccer is heading into an exciting season. Can’t wait for that first home game.
In just a few days, on Tuesday, August 23 our Tiger volleyball team serves up their season opener with a road trip to Santa Teresa. After a summer of working to prepare, I can’t wait to see how this awesome team of Tigers do. During the summer, so often they were taking on teams from 5A, 6A and other big schools and holding their own against them. Tio finally be into the regular season competition should be exciting for all Tiger fans. They return to the Den for a home stand against Ruidoso, the next Tuesday, August 30. Let’s make sure the stands are full and the Den is roaring.
The last two Tiger sports teams active in the fall are getting ready as well. Tiger cross country travels to Cloudcroft on September 3. This should be a good test for them, running at high altitude. In fact, they’ll be running in the thin air you get at 8700 feet, twice as high as where they are training. If they can endure and push through that, then they truly are Tiger heroes.
So, who is this last Tiger team, you might be asking? Maybe you thought that the four, football, volleyball, soccer and cross country were it. Well, think again. Never forget Tiger cheer, the Tiger team with the longest running season. These athletes, and yes, they ARE athletes, start working in the summer, like the fall sports teams do. They perform at football and when possible at volleyball. After those two sport teams are done Cheer is still working. In fact, they have their final competition, the State Championships, usually a week or two AFTER basketball completes the State Championship playoffs. Tiger cheer has the longest season by far, a double season in fact. And YES, I will always give them the props they deserve. What they do, proves to me that they are some of the strongest, most skilled and determined and frankly courageous athletes to wear the Tiger’s red, white and blue. More on recent developments with that Tiger team coming soon.
So, Tiger fans. The lights are coming on in Tiger Stadium. The long wait through the summer is over. Next time we talk we’ll be doing it in the end zone, so watch this space. And remember, all of our students are Tigers and all Tigers need and deserve our support. They are our students and they are our kids. Let’s all do all we can to make “Restore the Roar” something more than just three words. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.