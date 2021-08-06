Countdown To Friday Night Lights

Alright Tiger football fans, not long until we meet up under the lights in Tiger Stadium, on Friday night at the Tiger’s home opener. That’s right, just 14 days. Not that I’m counting the days, but well… yes, I am counting the days. Let me tell you, this team is NOT ready, but (big but warning here) they WILL be. They’ll be ready in exactly 14 days.
I’ve got it on good authority another tradition will be back as well. In just 13 days, Thursday before game day, they’ll be having their team meal. Just like it’s supposed to be. Right? After that meal, these Tigers will be more than ready, in fact they too are counting the days until they can get out there on the field, facing another team and kicking some… footballs. They ARE ready.
Those Tigers of the gridiron have been pretty good about something I want us to have a little talk about here. They’ve been pretty good about including the younger ones. This is something that’s been sort of percolating inside me for a while. So, grab some bench, have a seat and bear with me.
It’s about building enduring teams. Now, I admit right here and now, I’m the least qualified person in Sierra County to coach ANY Tiger team. But sometimes I have a thought or two.
How do we make sure the youngest Tigers are motivated and included? Well, here’s an idea, and I’m talking to you veteran athletes already on a team. Seniors and juniors, you need to each pick out a freshman, or maybe the sophomore, someone new to the team and mentor them, be their friend. Help them feel like part of the team, because you know what? They ARE! Teach them, about everything and anything, on the court or field and off.
Remember when you were new, feeling your way through things? Well, they need you. And you know what? You’ll probably learn a thing or two too. The only athlete, or coach for that matter, doesn’t have anything to learn, well, that’s the one who ain’t never going to hoist a banner in the Den.
Reach out. Team captains and you leaders, if there’s still one of the younger ones who no one has chosen, guess what? That’s right they’re your responsibility.
I know, once you’re a veteran, a senior or even a junior, its hard sometimes to take the time for the younger ones. But it’s essential in building a team. If you aren’t willing to sacrifice to be a part of building something that can last after you graduate, then what the heck are you doing? Maybe you’ll win a lot of games, but it ends there. Don’t you want to be part of building a legacy, a dynasty?
The ONLY way for that to happen, is reach out to the younger ones and help them learn and feel included. Yeah, that means more work for you Tiger leaders. But you know what? Tigers don’t take the easy path; they take the right one.
And while we’re on the subject, you younger ones, there’s stuff you can do too. You aren’t that long out of middle school and probably still know kids on the teams you were part of there. Your responsibility it to reach out to them. Everyone has responsibilities that are bigger than themselves. Even coaches do this. The more experienced ones help the newer ones.
The thing is, and this is true of anyone, athletes, coaches, and everyone else too. When you’re helping someone less experienced, newer or simply one who’s feeling left out, including them on the inside, then YOU are becoming the leader you want to be, and probably learning something too. Learn through teaching. So, hey Tigers, let’s build leaders, let’s build teams and let’s build sports programs, top to bottom, middle school and before, right through graduation. Let’s build some Tiger dynasties. Your team deserves it, your classmates deserve it, and you know what? You deserve it. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight!
