Countdown To Friday Night Lights

Teams, like any other group in our schools, and throughout any community for that matter, have to deal with the problem of kids not getting along with each other. In fact, teams are perhaps a perfect example. They take those student athletes who love the particular sport and have a certain level of attainment in it and throw them all in together. Not everyone is going to be friends. Well, they don’t HAVE to be friends. But here’s the thing. They have to create a bond that’s sometimes closer than that which exists between friends. They have to be teammates. And listen here, I don’t mean just that they’re on the same team. No. Being teammates, truly teammates carries a lot more to it than that.
So, let’s talk about that a minute. What it means, in part, is this. If you’re one of the starters on the team, you have a lot to live up to, on and OFF the court. You have to take others on the team under your wing, then without judging or hating on them help them to be better. Help them to elevate their game. Even more, you have to help them feel included. You know, part of the team. And here’s the hard part, you have to mean it.
Championship teams have to bond closer than a lot of friends do. Each one has to know that the others have their back, just as they have each one of their teammate’s backs. That goes for off the court or field of competition as well as on it.
This can be tricky. Their success is your success, and vice versa. Except in those individual sports like say most track and field events, individual success is no guarantee of performing at an elite level, no guarantee of hanging a banner up there in the rafters of the Den.
Just a little bit to chew on, until the Friday night lights come on in Tiger Stadium, in what, just 35 days.
