The countdown is over, the waiting is done. Tonight’s the night. You got that right, Tiger fans, the lights are coming up at Tiger Stadium. After that four-game March mini-season we’re finally back to a real, Tiger football season. Ten games long and six of those, this year, will be held right here at home in Tiger Stadium. And it all starts tonight (August 20) when the team gives a fitting Tiger welcome to the Tularosa Wildcats, with the kickoff coming at 7:00 p.m.
If last year taught us anything, it’s that everything can change in a heartbeat. Here’s the thing, though. That’s always been the case. One minute you’re walking down the hall, and the next you’ve tripped and broken your foot and your season’s over. I guess the lesson is, appreciate every day and never assume anything is simply given. It’s not. We’ll take this season and every season, one game, match or meet at a time. But isn’t that what we’re supposed to do anyway, Coach?
Now, I don’t know about you but I’m excited. Can’t wait to see the “new look” Tiger offense. Can’t wait to see the vaunted Tiger Blue Swarm defense put the hurt on a few Wildcats. And I can’t wait to see how the season unfolds from there.
I gotta say a couple things. First off is this, something I’ve said before and I’m sure you’ll hear me say again. Fact is, I got it from a Tiger athlete a few years back. It’s this. I Hate To Lose! There, I said it. Well, I do. But here’s the thing. I just want to see some Tiger football. I want to see this team be competitive, every game, win lose or something in between. Just to see some Tiger fire and that Tiger never, ever give up attitude.
The athletes on the team have been taking seriously the pre-season work. You should see them in the weight room. They’re going at it like… well, like not in a long time. Quite a few of them remind me of, well, of ME… in my prime that is. And on the practice field, these Tigers are determined, and these Tigers are dedicated to the team concept. They’re dedicated to that “We over me” philosophy that’s sweeping through Tiger Sports. Each one of them not only wants to be the best in their position, they also want to do whatever it takes to help make each one of their teammates the best as well. That, good Tiger fans, is how you build winners.
‘Nuff said? Darn straight. Now let’s go watch some football!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.