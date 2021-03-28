Tiger football bid farewell to assistant coach and defensive coordinator Chris Pape, who announced he would step down with the conclusion of the 2020-21 football season. The final game, in Tiger Stadium versus Hatch was his final game at the sidelines with the coaching staff. Coach Pape will remain as the Tiger track and field team's head coach through the end of their season as well, which begins next month.
Coach Pape retired from Hot Springs High at the end of last school year, after having taught science and history there for over a decade. Before that, he had a few years at the middle school. Pape, a Tiger alum, graduating from Hot Springs High in 1986. He taught in Bloomfield and Los Lunas before returning home when a position opened up.
During his high school years, Coach Pape played Tiger football, and experienced all the highs and lows that come with competing in high school sports. Appropriately, he did his work for the team on the line, both defensive and offensive linesman. In his sophomore year the Tigers went to state, and in other years, struggled to find wins. He has seen it all.
A generation of Tigers have benefited from his work, both in the classroom and on the sidelines. We look forward to seeing Coach in the stands, cheering on the Tigers next season.
