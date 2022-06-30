For three weeks running, through Thursday, June 30, Tiger Stadium has been alive with the sounds of football and of kids enjoying learning about it, improving their skills and simply having good football fun. Each week saw a different group of campers, broken down by grade level. The first week was for the youngest, then the fourth and fifth graders, as shown in the accompanying photos, with the middle school students just completing their camp this week. After the Independence Day holiday, it will be the turn for high school freshmen to get out onto the field, July 11-15 for Freshmen Camp, followed by a July 18-22 High School Camp for the sophomores, juniors and seniors.
The camps have provided a balanced mixture of hard work and hard play, football instruction and building the bonds of team and friendship among these Tiger athletes, young and old. They have value both for the campers and the Tigers already on Hot Springs Tiger’s roster. Campers learn skills and fundamentals and to love the game The Tiger varsity athletes learn by teaching. By teaching the younger Tigers they also learn the value of patience, respect and about taking teamwork and teammates to a higher level.
Each camp ends with a scrimmage and a cookout, at the field. Each provides the building blocks for memories that can last a lifetime.
