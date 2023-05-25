Diplomas have been awarded, decorations and signs removed from cars and trucks after the graduation parade, and the Grad Bash gaming tables are packed away. The Class of 2023 has walked across the stage and on into the next chapter of their lives. Their years at Hot Springs High are now relegated to photographs, scrapbooks and memories.
Graduation week was filled with traditions, some old and honored, some more recently established. It starts with walking the halls, where the graduating in caps and gowns, walk through the District’s other four schools.
The Senior Breakfast provided by the Masonic Lodge is one many of the graduate’s parents remember. It offers food and relaxed talk in the middle of a week that is non-stop activities.
Other graduation week activities include the Scholarship Awards Night, where the support of the community for students and schools truly shines. Graduation day has begun with a parade, a tradition renewed when the pandemic brought all things to a halt, has only grown stronger.
The Friday night Graduation Ceremony, where the community absolutely fills the high school gym to witness the ultimate moment for these graduates 12 years of work. The ceremony contains time honored elements and moments where the unique qualities of the individual student can burst forth as well. Addresses by the Class Valedictorian, Danny Palomares and Salutatorian, Logan Woods were inspiring, containing both reverence and humor. The keynote speaker, retiring teacher Cynthia Ludvigson highlighted her love for and confidence in our graduates. That she addressed the students harkens to another time-honored tradition, that the speaker is there with the one endorsement that truly matters on that night, they are voted for by the senior class, to be their speaker.
Grad Bash, another tradition, was brought back last year and this year blossomed back to its full glory, with a night of fun, games, prizes and of course, of food, for all graduates, families and others.
As graduation week ends, the Class of 2023 now joins the ranks of Tiger alumni.
