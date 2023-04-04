Powerlifting is the Tiger’s newest competitive sport, having been formed just a couple months ago. Despite that, powerlifter Caden Chatfield, a freshman at Hot Springs High qualified to go to the state championships, held Saturday, April 1, in Rio Rancho, where he was a one-man Tiger team.

Competing by weight classification, and with both a men’s and women’s division, Chatfield was in the 123-pound class, where competitors can weigh no more than that weight. Chatfield came home placing second after going against 18 other schools, most with multiple athletes competing. 

