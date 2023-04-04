Powerlifting is the Tiger’s newest competitive sport, having been formed just a couple months ago. Despite that, powerlifter Caden Chatfield, a freshman at Hot Springs High qualified to go to the state championships, held Saturday, April 1, in Rio Rancho, where he was a one-man Tiger team.
Competing by weight classification, and with both a men’s and women’s division, Chatfield was in the 123-pound class, where competitors can weigh no more than that weight. Chatfield came home placing second after going against 18 other schools, most with multiple athletes competing.
In powerlifting there are also three types of lifts performed, first a squat lift, then a bench press and concluding with a deadlift. Each athlete is allowed three attempts at lifting each weight, as they are incrementally increased.
Our own Tiger powerlifter, Caden Chatfield had a combined lift, over the three positions, of 740 pounds. Digging deep and working for team pride and honor, he also cleared his own personal best in the deadlift, clearing 375 pounds, or over three times his own weight.
Chatfield was coached by Coach Jason Garcia, with assistant Mateo Brown. Both coaches have been working with the powerlifting team, as well as other Tigers who wish to work hard at the weights, in the school’s weight room on the HSHS campus all this school year. Coach Garcia has been working particularly with the football team, as well as other athletes, in the weight room for years.
We look forward to seeing the growth of this new Tiger team going forward into the next school year. With Chatfield heading into his sophomore year next year, and with more student athletes expressing interest, it should exciting to follow the growth of this new Tiger team.
The Season, which ran this year, January 3-March 18 in a sport that is sweeping the state and natiojn like wildfire, with teams forming everywhere. Powerlifting might be new, but the Tigers jumped in early and are already making a mark.
Second place in his weight class, 740 combined pounds in three lifts.
