Truth or Consequences, NM (87901)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 59F. E winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.