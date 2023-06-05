Tiger Basketball's Camp of Champs is back and back in full force, with ovre 65 campers signed up and taking part. Our youngest Tigers, from kindergarten and elementary grades, right up through TCMS Tiger eighth grade basketball athletes are filling the Den, the Hot Springs High gym and home to the Tigers. Monday through Wednesday, they are working on learning the fundamentals and sharpening skills as well as learning new on court moves.
Summer sports camps are back, with Volleyball also starting up this week, and football on the schedule.
(0) comments
