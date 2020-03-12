Tiger Battalion has been busy so far this year, doing far more than the color guards and marching in parades where most are used to seeing them. The battalion’s shooting team captured the top spot, winning the championship for the state of New Mexico in the American Legion’s 30th Annual Junior Sports Shooting Tournament. The multi-level tournament has shooting events at locations across the country where shooters can compete both individually and as teams. The competition has three phases, state championships, qualification for nationals and finally, the national championships. Teams compete through two stages, state and national championships. In the JROTC three-position air rifle postal competition, shooters, either as teams or individually, fire a set number of shots from prone, standing and kneeling firing positions.
Not only did the Tiger Battalion’s team capture first place for New Mexico in the competition, but they had an addition honor in the individual shooting competition, with stand-out marksman Dakodah McDaniel (pictured), taking the state championship for New Mexico.
When not shooting, the Tiger Battalion is also preparing to send a team to take part in the grueling Bataan Memorial Death March, March 15.
