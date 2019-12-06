Five school football records were broken in the 2019 season just ended. Remarkably, four of them by our quarterback, Benito Villa and one more by the Tigers running back, Cameron Zamora. The record, for the most single season pass receiving yardage was broken by Zamora. His 588 yards this season broke the previous record of 547 yards, set by Dan Trujillo in 1983.
Benito Villa knocked down records in most passing yardage in one season with 1,484. This topped Kelley Lee’s 1,442 yards set in 1993. Villa also had three career records. Most career touchdown passes thrown, with 33 besting the old record of 32 set by Kelley Lee in 1991-93. Villa broke the school career passing yards as well, connecting for 3,520 yards, knocking down the previous 2,769 yards set in 1991-93 by Kelley Lee. Incredibly, one more record fell to Villa. His 5,692 career offense yards, surpassing the old record of 3,352 yards set by O.J. Hechler in 1992-95 will likely stand for a long time to come.
As the football team prepares for their awards banquet, this is one more thing for them to cheer about. Little wonder why these two Tigers earned their nicknames, Cameron “Houdini” Zamora and Benito “Superman” Villa.
Full coverage of the awards banquet will appear in next week’s issue of the Sentinel as well as in our web edition.
