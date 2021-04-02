The Varsity Tiger Boys Basketball Team are starting the season strong, with a pair of wins going into the Saturday matinee taking on Ruidoso in The Den April 3. The JV starts the action at 11 a.m. and the Varsity takes the court about 12:30.
The Team started the season with a pair of Varsity only affairs, many teams only able to field a varsity team this season. On Tuesday, in the season opener, in the friendly confines of their own Den, the Tigers pulled a thorn out of their side, beating Chaparral, 43-39 before a roaring crowd of Tiger's fans.
They took to the road Thursday the Tigers took care of business, taking over the court and making it their own with a decisive 67-42 triumph. Details and still on the way. Watch for more here and in the Sentinel's street edition on Friday for more. For now, here's a few highlight shots from the Win in the Den on Tuesday. Look for some amazing full Tiger Team pictures as well.
