Just in time for the new school year to begin, the Tiger’s boys’ basketball team held their awards banquet. The evening began with a banquet dinner in the Hot Springs High cafeteria. When everyone had eaten their fill, the event moved into The Den, the Tigers home court and the scene of many of their victories in the season being recognized.
The ceremony began with key individuals and businesses being recognized who went above and beyond in supporting the team through the season. Each received a framed picture from mid court in the Pit, when the team received its championship banner. Every athlete and coach signed this memorable treasure.
Then there were trophies, state championship patches and other awards to be given out. The part all on the team was most awaiting were when they received their state championship rings, which each athlete, manager and coach received, commemorating their 2021 triumph. Before receiving their rings, each one on the team made their way up the ladder positioned by the hoop and cut off a piece of the net, a basketball victors’ tradition since early the 1920s.
In a way, the banquet was a passing of the torch to a new, younger team, many of whom have already competed on the state playoff stage. While the seniors, pictured in accompanying photos, bid their farewell to a team they gave everything they had to, the younger Tigers looked more than ready to pick up the banner and defend the title. There are some sizable shoes to fill, and fortunately for Tiger basketball, there are those already putting in overtime to be ready in December, when their next season starts.
Head Coach Derek Bean along with JV Coach Mike Potia and Assistant Coaches Jake Morales, Sean Nesmith Phillip Zuni and Monte Mitchell put on a first-class event, to pay honor to a first class, state championship team. See photos accompanying this article for some of the awards earned by this historic team.
Watch on the Sentinel web page at www.gpkmedia.com for a full gallery of photos from the awards banquet and all presentations coming soon.
