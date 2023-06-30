The Den was alive with action Wednesday, June 21 as six basketball teams joined the Tigers for a team camp in the Den, home of Tiger Basketball. They had ten games on the card, running from late morning to early evening. Summer tournament competition is played in two 20-minute halves with a running clock, only team fouls called and a pair of time outs per half for each team.
With 12 Tigers in uniform, and four games through the day, the team got a good workout and Coach Bean had plenty of room to assess his athletes and put different line-ups on the court together. Scores were kept but no one was tallying things up.
The Tigers just wrapped up their June, Bull Dawg League action last week. There they won about the same number of games as they lost, taking on the big dogs, mostly out of Las Cruces and points beyond. There the Tigers fielded a smaller squad than during the regular season, with a changeable cast as some had work or other responsibilities, always the case with summer sports work.
The records and even the win-loss of each game in the league action, as with the competitions the team play in during camps are not the most important part of the work these Tigers put in during the summer. Of course, athletes and teams always want to win. If you don’t then what are you doing out there? But the real value of summer work is improvement, not wins and losses. Player development and team building are where the value is found in the summer.
Between the league action in Las Cruces, often doubleheaders, camps and open gym work here at home, it’s been a busy June for these Tigers it appears to be paying dividends in improved individual skills, playing better together as a team and coaching assessments. Athletes have had plenty of opportunity to work to correct weaknesses and build on strengths in their game.
With a rigorous June schedule completed and with basketball Tigers hitting the weight room regularly, as are athletes from across Tiger sports, the work will continue through the summer and on into the new school year.
