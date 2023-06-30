The Den was alive with action Wednesday, June 21 as six basketball teams joined the Tigers for a team camp in the Den, home of Tiger Basketball. They had ten games on the card, running from late morning to early evening. Summer tournament competition is played in two 20-minute halves with a running clock, only team fouls called and a pair of time outs per half for each team. 

With 12 Tigers in uniform, and four games through the day, the team got a good workout and Coach Bean had plenty of room to assess his athletes and put different line-ups on the court together. Scores were kept but no one was tallying things up.

