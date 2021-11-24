Tiger soccer closed out the 2021-22 season with their annual banquet, where athletes were honored, and the progress made by this young Tiger team was celebrated. The November 8 enchilada dinner, attended by team, families and supporters was enjoyed with the accompanying slide show featuring highlights of the season produced by Coach Ben Kalminson.
Through the season, Coaches Rene Guaderrama and Ben Kalminson put on a skills challenge that pushes the athletes to master skills such as dribbling, passing, turning, and shooting. These are done at the beginning of the season and again near the end, allowing coaches to assess progress made, how the athletes are developing the skills needed. In each of this team’s now three seasons, the results of this are closely guarded by the coaches until the banquet, when they are shared with all. It was a tribute to the hard work put in all season long that every Tiger on the team showed improvement in all areas, some making huge leaps in their skills.
Many awards were earned by athletes this season as each contributed to the success of this team. A couple of the big awards earned this year were, “Helping Hand for Most Assists,” awarded to Miguel Guaderrama. It was Rodrigo Reyes who earned the “Golden Boot for Most Goals” award as well as being named the Team MVP.
Recognition also came from the district as two Tigers, were selected All-District, Pedro Reyes and Rodrigo Reyes.
There were many other achievements recognized and celebrated by all. The entire
This soccer season just ended saw the Tigers, a young team eager to work and improve, make big strides in developing as a team. The athletes grew in skills and in ability to compete as a well-coordinated unit, and they did so with a spirit and pride that was as fun to watch as it was for them to be a part of.
The team, with no seniors, and only two juniors should continue to improve as they work and compete together next year. With the pandemic shortened season of the 2020-21 school year, played out of season as well, the team has only had two true seasons to grow and develop.
The Tigers ended this season strong winning three of their final five matches, including a fourth-place finish in the tournament they competed in at Albuquerque. They are looking forward to their next season of competition as many of the team are continuing to work at skills, strength and conditioning, non-stop between now and next August, when they take to the field at Tiger Stadium again.
Tiger soccer team gave special thanks to all the people that contributed in making the season successful and helping to make things run smoothly. Coach Guaderrama stated, “We are grateful to have your support!”
