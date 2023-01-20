The Tiger girls’ varsity basketball team traveled north to Albuquerque to compete in the Hope Christian Invitational basketball tournament last week. While they did not achieve the results they had worked for, they gained experience that will serve them well as they enter District competition on January 31. Before that happens, these road warriors are in the midst of the Tularosa Tournament, January 19-21. At each, the Tigers compete in three games over the three days.

At the Hope tournament, January 12-14, which features mostly bigger, 4A and 5A schools, the Tigers had to wear losses in each of their court appearances.

