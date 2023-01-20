The Tiger girls’ varsity basketball team traveled north to Albuquerque to compete in the Hope Christian Invitational basketball tournament last week. While they did not achieve the results they had worked for, they gained experience that will serve them well as they enter District competition on January 31. Before that happens, these road warriors are in the midst of the Tularosa Tournament, January 19-21. At each, the Tigers compete in three games over the three days.
At the Hope tournament, January 12-14, which features mostly bigger, 4A and 5A schools, the Tigers had to wear losses in each of their court appearances.
Facing off on Thursday for their first game, our Tigers took on the 5A Los Lunas Tigers. Though the Tigers got off shots, from usually dependable scorers, the rim seemed closed for business as one after another rolled or bounced around it, only to fall the wrong way instead of through the net. At about the halfway point in the first quarter, first Alex Gonzales powered through the defenders under the hoop to score. Next possession, Mahela Hernandez, left unguarded in the paint, put on up and in and the Tigers were on the scoreboard.
In this first “battle of tigers,” of the tournament, it was our Tiger girls on the short end of a 26-50 loss. In a frustrating game, it was Gonzales who led in scoring, with 10 points to her credit, and Hernandez coming up with six more, as well as fouling out late in the fourth quarter for her efforts.
Day two had the Tigers on the court at 9:00 a.m. matched up against the West Las Vegas Lady Dons, the only other 3A school represented at the tournament. In a better outing, though with too many shots still not falling, the Tigers dropped it, 33-52. With both Logan Woods and Marixa Garcia putting up nine points, along with top gun for the game, Alex Gonzales dropping in 11, at least the team was getting production from their shooters.
The team put together a great second quarter, where they matched the West Las Vegas squad point for point, in a 10-10 draw. Though they nearly duplicated the effort after the halftime break in a 10-13 third, a lopsided fourth quarter spelled disaster for the team. In this one, it was Gonzales who fouled out, midway into the final period.
The last contest for the Tiger girls was yet another battle of Tigers, when they drew the Taos Tigers for a Saturday morning game. This one started out slow, with both team’s defense working and maybe both teams just trying to wake up, with the tip-off starting the game at an unreasonably early 8:00 a.m.
It was the Tigers scoring first, with Logan Woods grabbing the offensive rebound and firing up for two of her team high 10 points from inside. When the teams headed to the locker rooms at the half, the Tigers, our Tigers that is, were down but still in striking distance with the scoreboard showing 10-18.
Though they narrowed the gap a couple times in the second half, to get within five at one point, they couldn’t sustain the push and ultimately fell, 42-31. Besides Woods’ ten points, Alex Gonzales, Veronica Monsibaiz, Andrea Luna, Marixa Garcia, Desarary Turpen and Lizzy Jaramillo all added in points for the team.
•Now, as this issue of the Sentinel goes to press, the Tigers are on the road yet again, at the Tularosa Tournament, where they face yet another bigger school. They drew Silver City High’s Colts in round one, Thursday, January 19. After the tournament, the team has a nine-day break before starting district action, on the road at Cobre on Tuesday, January 31.
Watch for a Gallery of Photos from the Hope Invitational Tournament coming here soon.
