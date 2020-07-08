Though not required by the New Mexico Activities Association’s (NMAA) guidelines, our district will require physicals by all students taking part in sports or other activities that normally require a physical. One reason for this is the long relationship we have shared with Ben Archer Medical Center, which again this year, as in the past, is offering to perform these physicals for students free of charge. The district reached the decision that in light of this generous service provided by Ben Archer has for years allowed our student athletes to fulfill this requirement at no cost, it was a worthwhile and wise step to take to help ensure the readiness of our students to compete.
Physicals will be done at the Ben Archer School Based Clinic, 1960 Date Street, July 20, 21 and 22 by appointment only. Call: 575-894-8057. You will need a Physical Form, available at HSHS, TCMS, Ben Archer or the school’s Transportation office. You must have immunization record and a parent or guardian must accompany the student. Those with other questions should call Alicia Degase, the school district athletic director at: 575-894-8156.
•With the recent amendment to the NMAA’s 2020-21 special guidelines regarding summer activity allowing use of balls and other equipment among the five athletes of the “pods” in practice and training, several Tiger sports are preparing to start summer work, even if on the limited scale currently allowed. Pods are made up of up to five athletes and a coach that stay together through the course of practice. It is recommended that the same group works together over a period of days or a week or two with the same coach.
On the field, for outdoor practice, up to five pods are allowed at any one time. Inside the gym, three pods of five are allowed to use the facility at one time. Drills or practice between pods as well as competition is not allowed at this time. Some use of the weight room is allowed. In all cases, thorough cleaning and disinfecting of equipment and facility must be performed between each usage.
At the school board meeting scheduled for 5:30 on Monday, July 13 the district’s current sports guidelines will be discussed. As with all restrictions currently in force for sports or schools, these are evolving and subject to change almost daily.
•Football, volleyball, soccer, cross country, basketball, cheer and others, are all in the process of planning to begin summer training and practice activities. Student athletes wanting to participate who have not already done so should contact their coach as soon as possible. This is especially urgent for those planning to take part in fall sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.