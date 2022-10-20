The Hot Springs High Tiger’s cross-country team traveled north to Albuquerque Academy on Saturday, October 15 for their final meet before the District 3 meet. The Albuquerque Extravaganza is always a well-attended meet, and this year was no exception, with 20 schools from across the state sending 145 boys and 114 girls. It is a popular meet because on November 5 it will be the site of the State Championship Meet and running the Extravaganza gives teams and their runners a chance to get familiar with the course in advance of the championships.
Two Tiger girls, Maribel Gonzalez and Ari Ruben ran in the event. There were six Tiger boys running, Shane Neeley, Eddie Ocon, Baruc Palacios, Pedro Reyes, Rodrigo Reyes and Robert Walters. Though only Baruc Palaacios turned in a personal best time, of 22:21.35 for the 5-kilometer course, the experience gained will serve the Tigers well at both district next week, and at state if the Tigers can field qualifiers. On the boys’ side, it was Rodrigo Reyes turning in the team’s best time, finishing 14th overall, in 18:31.65 with Robert Walters just a bit behind, at 19:21.66. On the girls’ side, Maribel Gonzalez finished with a time of 28:13.77.
